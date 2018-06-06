An Erie summer tradition kicked off today.

It was the start of the 11th annual Highmark Mid-Day Art Break on the patio of the Erie Art Museum.

Eric Brewer and Friends entertained the crowd on a beautiful, sunny day.

Music fans could enjoy the band and get a bite to eat inside the museum at the Whole Foods Co-Op and Cafe and Bakery.

The series continues every Wednesday through the end of August, with the exception of July 4th.