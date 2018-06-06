News
Highmark Mid-Day Art Break Kicks Off
Erie summer tradition begins.
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 2:24 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 3:02 pm EDT
An Erie summer tradition kicked off today.
It was the start of the 11th annual Highmark Mid-Day Art Break on the patio of the Erie Art Museum.
Eric Brewer and Friends entertained the crowd on a beautiful, sunny day.
Music fans could enjoy the band and get a bite to eat inside the museum at the Whole Foods Co-Op and Cafe and Bakery.
The series continues every Wednesday through the end of August, with the exception of July 4th.
A wide variety of music will be featured including classical, bluegrass, big band, folk, and Latin infused rock, pop and jazz.