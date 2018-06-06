An Erie man has a terrifying story to tell.

Freddy Fletcher and his young grandchildren became innocent victims of gunfire, while driving on Erie's west side.

Fletcher was driving his grand children home Tuesday night around 9:00. He stopped at the red light at the intersection of 8th and Chestnut in Erie, and he saw a group of young men, standing on the corner.

A car pulled up beside him, “The one kid (on the corner) takes out his gun and he just starts just starts shooting, but before he starts shooting I told my kids to duck because I saw the gun come up, and as soon as they ducked he started firing, everywhere,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher hunched down and stepped on the gas, driving through the intersection, while several bullets hit his vehicle. The bullets shattered the back window, narrowly missing his two grandchildren in the back seat, ages three and five years old.



Fletcher has a message for the five or six young men involved, “Enough is enough… those kids, if they hadn't ducked, it wouldn't have been a pretty picture this morning, evidence of my car shows it, and where they found the bullets also showed, that it wouldn't have been a pretty picture this morning,” said Fletcher.