The attorney for a man who became critically ill during a prison work detail, is making more accusations, against Erie County government. Erie News Now first reported yesterday, the attorney claims correction officers refused to call for immediate medical treatment.

Felix Manus, 48, suffered a severe asthma attack while on a prison work release detail near Edinboro. He is currently on life support. His family claims corrections officers repeatedly refused their loved one's pleas to call 9-1-1. The family hired attorney John Mizner to get answers from the county about the decisions that were made by corrections officers one week ago today.



Mizner wrote a letter to Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper demanding that an independent investigation to be conducted. He's also demanding that the four other inmates on that work release, lawn mowing detail be free from any intimidation.



Today, Mizner sent another letter to Dahlkemper blasting county government. He says the county sent the Manus family a notice saying Felix Manus was officially released from prison incarceration the day after he was admitted to the hospital. The notice said if Felix Manus is ever be released from the hospital, he must report to the Erie County Domestic Relations Office so his sentence can be reinstated. If not, he faces a contempt hearing.



Mizner claims the county is already trying to get out of paying Manus' medical bills.

"That's cowardly. That's terrible,” Mizner said. “Imagine if your loved one was lying in a bed, on life support, and you got this type of notice, saying because of the medical condition they created, he will be released, and you are responsible to pay the bill. They ought to be ashamed of themselves."