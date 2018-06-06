For the past three months, Sandra Butler and her family members have been in a state of disbelief.

"It was an awful killing," said Mrs. Butler. “Devastating.”

On Wednesday, Butler came face-to-face with Windi Thomas, 44, who is charged with killing her 44-year-old brother Keeno Butler.

"Seeing her in the courtroom…it was very hard,” said Sandra. “She hid her face. I would hide mine too, if I killed somebody."

During Thomas' preliminary hearing, Erie Police Detective Sgt. Chris Janus testified that Thomas admitted to attacking Butler with a knife after the couple had a disagreement inside of their East Avenue apartment, on March 18.

Sgt. Janus said Thomas then grabbed a table leg from Butler and hit him in the head.

More than twice his size, investigators say Thomas then pinned Butler to the ground, and continued to strike him in the head.

Thomas then smothered Butler by putting all of her weight onto his face, which was covered with 32 wounds, said Sgt. Janus, under questioning by Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner.

Police say Thomas admitted to killing Butler and that the couple had been drinking vodka and smoking crack.

"As this progresses to trial, we'll be able to put out some more evidence, and get our side of the story out." said Thomas’ lawyer Mark Del Duca. "As you could tell by some of the questioning…I think there is a little bit more to the case, then just somebody who allegedly committed these acts."

As Thomas heads to trial for criminal homicide, Butler's family is hoping for one outcome.

"I want justice,” said Sandra. “I want way more than 20 years."