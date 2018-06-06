In spite of chilly weather lately, the International Family Garden on East 5th street is growing.

This is the third year for the garden, that is just for Erie's immigrant and refugee population. It is located between German and Parade Street, on property owned by Erie Insurance.

Penn State Erie County Extension Master Gardeners are helping people from places like the Congo, Somolia, and Bhutan translate agricultural skills from their homelands, to gardening here.

This week the group was planting potatoes, corn and summer squash. As the garden grows, so do relationships, helping these new Erie residents feel more at home, and prepared to grow gardens of their own. Master Gardener Ellen DiPlacido said, "We like to plant what they will be able to use... tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, they love eggplant, they like greens, onions, garlic, so we plant what they can use."

This is the third year for the garden. It grew out of the success of the Emmaus Grove Garden that supplies vegetables to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen. DiPlacido and Master Gardener Mike Bailey have worked on that garden for six years. After refugees helped to tend that garden, they wanted to help provide them with a garden of their own.

B.E.S.T. the Bayfront Eastside Task Force has supported the garden. Over the last three years they have invested about $10,000 in top soil, equipment, tools, plants and seeds.

Taha Najem a refugee instructor at the St. Benedict Education Center on East 10th Street, said the gardening experience is helping members of the refugee population forge new relationships and feel more at home in Erie. They walk there from the center where they are learning to speak English, find jobs and get acclimated to the local area. "This gives them a taste of home and also breaks them out the isolation because they live in different communities," Najem said. "They interact with them they learn about the cultures...they just chat and it's good for them."