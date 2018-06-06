When it comes to sports, Erie has earned the title as a favorite small market destination. This is another award for the Erie Sports Commission.

The designation comes from Sports Destination Management's List of 2018 Readers Choice Award Winners. The winners were decided by a vote.

All winners of awards have been recognized in a special feature, published in the May/June 2018 issue of Sports Destination Management. It's written for sports event managers and tournament directors.

The announcement was made from the Erie Sports Commission, which promotes the Erie region as a prime destination for sports and recreation, with goals to attract, create, support and host events.

Erie Sports Commission Executive Director Ron Sertz, says, "For the first few years of our existence, we were out there approaching people and trying to educate them on Erie, but now it's flipped a little bit, that people are coming to us because recognize what we bring to their events as a sports commission and what Erie can provide as a host city."

Here's a list of all the winners:

www.sportsdestinations.com/management/marketing-sponsorships/2018-reader%E2%80%99s-choice-awards-14712



