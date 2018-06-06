ERIE, Pa. - Hard work is nothing new for Erie High School salutatorian Brooke Coulson.

“I took an (Advanced Placement) calculus class, that was pretty challenging,” Coulson said.

But for her and the more than 430 graduates receiving their diplomas Wednesday, work in the classroom has only been a small part of their school year. It's been about adjustments. First, a fire destroyed a wing of the school in May 2017. In June, the school finalized a merger of three high schools – Strong Vincent, East, and Central Tech -- into one.

Between the fire, the merger and everything else, these students say it's what they have learned outside of the classroom -- things like resilience -- that they will take with them after graduation

Kodi Williams attended East High School before the consolidation

“It wasn't easy going to a new school, being pushed into everything. But I’m thankful that god saw us through everything,” said Williams, who also sang the National Anthem for the commencement ceremony.

But through everything, students said they became friends with kids they never would've met without the merger. Malik McRae was Erie High's first prom king.

“We went through the ups, the downs, the cries, the tears and the happiness. We did it as a family,’ McRae said. “We're a proud class.”

And the students have rallied outside the school as well. The football team made it to the state playoffs; collectively, Erie High graduates earned $1.5 million in scholarship money, according to Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito. A school year that between with students from three schools, now leaving together, as one.