The program was shown on the big green screen, Wednesday, for visitors to enjoy. Jack Graham is a volunteer keeper at light houses.

Graham discussed U.S. light house history, operations and lore.

He touched on lights and lenses, plus keepers then and now. He packed 300 years of history into a 60 minute program.

Last year, the Presque Isle Light House welcomed over 45,000 visitors with 16,000 climbing to the top of the tower.