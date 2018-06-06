News
Large Grant Goes to Benefit Adult Education
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 11:26 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 11:26 pm EDT
State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, announced a big grant awarded to a local educational agency.
The Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 was awarded an adult basic education grant, totaling just over $1,000,000.
The funding will help the Tri-County IU5 continue to provide cost effective programs for adult education in the Erie area.