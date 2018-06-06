The discussion briefly continued today as the council members are doing more research into potential benefits the act could have.



The 2016 law provides a tax credit program that includes a twenty percent property tax credit.



The hope locally is that a reduction in taxes could help the sometimes understaffed volunteer departments make new hires.



Though the individual municipalities can make their own choices to use the act, we are told, the council wishes to study it all together, to promote a smoother and quicker response.



So far, only North East Borough has used the program.



In the coming months, Executive Director for the council, Jessica Horan-Kunco tells us they plan to meet with tax experts and other departments, including the North East Fire Department.



She says the tax program isn't the cure-all to increasing numbers, but it could provide a much-needed boost.