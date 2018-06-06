For the last couple of months, students at the Meadville Area Middle School have been hard at work on various projects.

And this evening, they had the opportunity to share them with the community.

The school was transformed into a giant exhibit as part of the annual "MAMS-seum" night.

Students showed off their projects that dealt with a wide range of topics from the arts, sciences, English, and much more. This year also featured real-time student pinewood derby races.



The students were given the opportunity to research a topic of choice. Teachers say the displays are the result of a lengthy, but rewarding process

"And this project works out, for our needs, it keeps the kids motivated, it keeps them occupied, and gives them the chance to do something creative." Seventh Grade English Teacher, Evan Andrae said