Faith Karimi, CNN - Rudy Giuliani and Michael Avenatti may be thousands of miles apart, but they are on each other's minds. Well, sorta.

Avenatti slammed Giuliani on Wednesday night over comments he made about his client, Stormy Daniels, that questioned her credibility because she made adult films.

"The business you were in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight," Giuliani said of Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

"Explain to me how she could be damaged. I mean, she has no reputation. If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation. I may be old fashioned, I dunno."

Giuliani made the remarks earlier Wednesday from Israel, where he attended a conference in Tel Aviv.

In the comments, he said he respects porn stars, but not "the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who ... isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation."

Hours later, Avenatti fired back, describing the comments as disgusting and outrageous during an appearance on CNN's AC360.

"Mr. Giuliani is an absolute pig for making those comments, he's basically stating that women that engage in the adult film industry and other forms of pornography don't have reputations and are not entitled to respect," he said.

"I certainly hope that we are not going to reach a place where Rudy Giuliani is going to be the police who is going to decide which women deserve respect or not. His comments are piggish, they are outrageous especially in today's day and age and he should be fired immediately by the President."

Daniels is suing President Donald Trump over a nondisclosure agreement she signed to keep her quiet about an affair she says they had. The White House has said Trump denies the alleged affair.

In April, Avenatti filed a lawsuit on Daniels' behalf, alleging Trump attempted to tarnish her reputation and credibility by dismissing her account of a man who threatened her in 2011 when she was ready to go public about the alleged affair.













