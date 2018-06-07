News
Water Main Break Closes State Street
State St. is closed between 21st and 23rd due to a water main break.
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 6:19 am EDT
Updated:
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 6:57 am EDT
A portion of State Street is closed while crews work to repair a water main break.
Expect driving delays between 21st and 23rd streets.
Water could be seen rushing onto the street around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crews now have that water under control, and are assessing the extent of the break.
Erie Water Works officials tell Erie News Now they aren't sure at this time how many customers will be affected.
State Street is expected to be closed for most of the day while repairs are made.