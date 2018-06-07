News
Help Find Erie's Wanted Suspects
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 9:02 am EDT
Updated:
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 9:02 am EDT
This week, they are looking for Trey Lindstrom, 18. He is wanted for a criminal warrant on the charge of burglary.
They are also looking for Brett Cornor, 20. He is wanted for 3 probation violation warrants on the original charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.
Any information will be held strictly confidential.