A recent report from Triple A calls the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers, and a local driving school is educating young drivers to prevent them from being a statistic.

According to Triple A, on average 10 people are killed a day in car crashes involving a teen driver during the summer months. Several reasons for this include distracted driving and speeding.

Transportation Services owner Brenda Bennett said they often teach driving safety as part of their lessons, but they step it up during the summer months.

"We really try to enforce and teach the young drivers what the main causes of crashes are so that they can understand where they need to focus,” Bennett said.

Teen driver Luke MacKenzie is getting driving lessons at Transportation Solutions, located on Peach Street, before he takes his driving test.

"Nowadays you can't be too careful with all the drivers out there especially, especially a young driver on the road,” he said. “I want to make sure I'm prepared and don't do anything wrong.”

MacKenzie said he wants to do everything he can to be safe this summer.

“The best thing to do is taking care of your own life and knowing that everyone else’s life is precious too and keeping everyone safe is the most important thing."

Bennett also tells her students, like MacKenzie, to not only put their phones away, but put it on silent.

“So distractions are obviously a huge problem with our teen population,” she said. “Cellphones are still a big problem no matter how much we lecture they're still a big problem."