Music headliners and new additions for CelebrateErie 2018 were announced Thursday during a news conference in Perry Square.

The mainstage music headliners include:

Thursday, Aug. 16 - The Erie All Stars with a Tribute to Tom Petty

Friday, Aug. 17 - The Ohio Players

Saturday, Aug. 18 - Sugar Ray

Sunday, Aug. 19 - Dan + Shay

The concerts are free.

Four different stages will showcase music and performing arts from local and regional entertainers.

The City of Erie's free summer festival will put an increased emphasis on local this year. It will be separated into four districts - art, culture, food and music.

Food trucks will also be a big part of the festival.

The popular Chalk Walk, Kids Zone, and Taste of Erie will return.

New this year will be Artist Alley on John Vanco Way near the Erie Art Museum. It will feature artworks of all types, created and sold by local artists.

CelebrateErie will also feature a Multicultural Marketplace that showcases international food, artisans and performances from the city's diverse communities.