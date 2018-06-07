Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN - House Republicans are talking about removing Paul Ryan as speaker after he broke with President Donald Trump's allegation that the FBI was spying on his 2016 campaign, according to one Florida GOP congressman.

"You know I run in the more conservative circles of the House and I have never up until this point heard a single person talk about removing Speaker Ryan from the speakership," Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz told Fox Business Network in an interview Wednesday.

"Today, for the first time, I was hearing colleagues say, 'Well, you know, if Speaker Ryan won't stand with us in this fight over the essentials of our democracy, not weaponizing an intelligence community against a presidential campaign, do we need to look at other choices?'"

Gaetz said replacing Ryan before he retires "remains a lingering question and you're starting to see more frustrations bubble to the top because we need that leadership."

But he distanced himself from the comments late Wednesday night.

"Let me be clear. I support Paul Ryan. I'm glad he's our speaker. But I strongly disagree with him on this issue, which he discussed on TV first. (Sad!) #TeamRyan," he tweeted.

Without evidence, Trump has accused the FBI under then-President Barack Obama's administration of embedding an informant in his campaign as a spy, referring to the matter as "spygate."

Ryan split with Trump Wednesday, telling reporters that he believes the initial assessment from South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy is "accurate" but there's "more digging to do."

Gowdy, Ryan and other congressional leaders were briefed last month on the FBI's use of a confidential source that interacted with Trump's campaign two years ago as the Justice Department began investigating Russian meddling.

After the briefing, Gowdy told told Fox News he's "even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do" in its handling of the Russia investigation and possible links to Trump's campaign.

Gaetz on Wednesday told Fox Business Network he found Ryan's defense of the FBI "deeply frustrating" and slammed his conference's leader as a "defender of the deep state."

Gaetz is one of a dozen or so House Republicans pushing for a second special counsel to investigate the FBI and Justice Department's handling of its probe into Trump's campaign and Russia.

Ryan announced in April he won't seek re-election and will retire from Congress after this year.













