The case is moving forward against an Erie man charged in the death of his 11-month-old son.

Trevor Austin, 30, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday morning on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. An additional charge of endangering the welfare of children was added Thursday.

His son, Eli, died in December at an apartment home along West 8 Street, according to investigators.

Austin reportedly told Police he left the child unattended in the bathtub while he left to cash his paycheck. He apparently did not tell anyone else in the home he was leaving, and a relatively eventually found the child unresponsive and called 911.