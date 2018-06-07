Erie's downtown block parties start Thursday.

The first will be at Griswold Park June 7 and feature entertainment from Twisted Lid and The Breeze Band.

The block parties will start at a new time - 6:30 p.m. - and run until 10:30 p.m.

For the second year in a row, the entertainment will be featured at public venues throughout downtown Erie.

New bands have been added to the lineup to provide fresh entertainment.

Other Dates, Locations and Entertainment

June 21 - Public dock area of lower State Street Featuring Money Shot 2.0 and Key West Express

July 5 - UPMC Park Featuring Crooked Creek Brothers and Refuge

Aug. 2 - Perry Square Featuring Cosmic Rhythm and Eric Brewer & Friends

Aug. 30 - Griswold Park Featuring East Ave. and The Groove

