Erie Downtown Block Parties Kick Off Thursday
For the second year in a row, the entertainment will be featured at public venues throughout downtown Erie.
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 1:39 pm EDT
Erie's downtown block parties start Thursday.
The first will be at Griswold Park June 7 and feature entertainment from Twisted Lid and The Breeze Band.
The block parties will start at a new time - 6:30 p.m. - and run until 10:30 p.m.
New bands have been added to the lineup to provide fresh entertainment.
Other Dates, Locations and Entertainment
- June 21 - Public dock area of lower State Street
- Featuring Money Shot 2.0 and Key West Express
- July 5 - UPMC Park
- Featuring Crooked Creek Brothers and Refuge
- Aug. 2 - Perry Square
- Featuring Cosmic Rhythm and Eric Brewer & Friends
- Aug. 30 - Griswold Park
- Featuring East Ave. and The Groove
Money raised will benefit the new CARE Fund. It will be used to make downtown Erie safer, cleaner and more vibrant for visitors, workers and residents, according to the Erie Downtown Partnership.