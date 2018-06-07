Some roller coaster fanatics from "across the pond" visited Waldameer Amusement Park today to ride the Ravine Flyer II coaster.

More than 70 members of the Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain spent the morning taking ride after ride on the classic wooden coaster.

The group is spending 17 days visiting 15 amusement parks across the country, riding about 120 roller coasters along the way.

The club visited Waldameer five years ago, and decided to return to enjoy the speed and thrill of the coaster.

Coaster Club Member Niles Henley said, "Our club says wood is good and with this one, I definitely agree with that. It is great."

Trip Organizer Andy Hine said, "Once you get on that ride, you sit back, relax and enjoy it. It only lasts two minutes but the memory lasts a lifetime."