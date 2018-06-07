In the past nine months, hoax threats have tripled, according to the FBI.



So now, the FBI is warning the public about the repercussions of those fake threats.

We have reported on various school threats, like the one recently, when a local student posted a picture holding an Airsoft gun, threatening to shoot up the school.



It's threats like that, even ones not so blatant, that the FBI's Pittsburgh division, which includes Erie, say they have seen a dramatic increase, over the past year.



Each one has to be taken seriously, which drains investigative resources, “Especially in today's day in age, we have to take every threat seriously, that puts our first responders in danger. When they're responding to these, it creates almost a panic situation for all of us in law enforcement because we want to get there and mitigate it as soon as possible,” said Mark Beneski, Supervisory Special Agent in Charge of the Erie FBI Office.

The FBI has launched a new campaign, to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats to schools and other public places.



It’s called #ThinkBeforeYouPost.

Beneski says the FBI will start enforcing more of these hoax threats on a federal level, meaning even if a threat is made as a joke, the suspect could face felony federal charges, “Anyone that's thinking of posting one of these, a lot of times they think it's anonymous and they can get away with it, that's just simply not the case, we can track these people down and we have tracked these people down,” said Beneski. “If we enforce these (threats) especially at a federal level, it may decrease the number of overall threats that we're facing,’ Beneski continued.