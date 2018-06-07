An Erie man serving life in prison for murder will now have a second chance at freedom.

But, it's going to be a long time before he is eligible for parole.

Neil Simpson, 35, is one of nine “juvenile lifers” in Erie County who have been granted a new sentencing, after the U.S. Supreme Court deemed mandatory life sentences without parole as unconstitutional for juveniles.

After serving 19 years in prison, Simpson has been resentenced to serve 38 years to life in prison for first-degree murder and retaliation against a witness.

In May of 1999, Simpson was 16 when he was charged with killing 18-year-old Martin Ondreako.

Police say Simpson and two others stabbed Ondreako to death and threw him off of a cliff, because Ondreako witnessed them violently beat another person and he agreed to help police.

Simpson and his co-defendants—Francisco DeLeon and Willie Rooben Williamson---were convicted of first-degree murder in 2000.

Both Williamson and DeLeon were not granted a resentencing hearing because they were adults at the time of the crime.

On Thursday, Simpson apologized to Ondreako's family.

“I’m sorry,” said Simpson. “If I could take his place, I would.”

Simpson also expressed remorse for playing a role in Ondreako’s death.

“He was my friend,” said Simpson. “It weighs on me every day.”

Ondreako's mother Margaret Schmeisser then took the stand, where she talked about the impact that her son's death has had on her entire family.

“I’m trying to gather, why?” said Schmeisser. “I’ve lost so much.”

After hearing both sides, Erie County Judge John Bozza--who originally sentenced Simpson---made his ruling.

Judge Bozza said while Simpson has shown remorse, it doesn't justify what he did nearly two decades ago.