The results are expected tomorrow from an investigation into claims that an Erie County Prison inmate was denied immediate medical attention after suffering a severe asthma attack.

The inmate's family said he is now on life support.

The investigation is being conducted by the Erie County Executive’s Office. The family of Felix Manus wants to know why corrections officers refused to call 9-1-1 after their loved one suffered an asthma attack while on a prison work release detail near Edinboro.

The executive's office does take cases like this seriously. Last year, the Kathy Dahlkemper administration conducted an investigation after a prison inmate accused corrections officers of assaulting him while handcuffed and shackled. An administrative review eventually led to criminal charges being filed against one officer. Two others were suspended without pay for up to three days.



However, that inmate's accusations did not lead to a criminal conviction against the prison guard. Assault charges were dismissed by a district judge after surveillance video was presented at a preliminary hearing in December. The guard was returned to duty. The inmate has since filed a federal civil rights suit against the county.