This is graduation season. Among graduates this year from area high schools and colleges, are now eleven graduates, this week, from UPMC Hamot.

They are from the "Project SEARCH Graduation." It's a collaboration the Millcreek Township School District, the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Erie County Intellectual Disability Office, and Saint Michael Harbour.

The students graduated after spending mornings doing class work, and afternoons doing rotations throughout the hospital.

UPMC Hamot President, David Gibbons, says ,"The students that participated have emotional or some intellectual challenge and we're able to overcome those obstacles, and they're not obstacles. We work with them and the teaching staff and we are able to successfully educate these students and they're gainfully employed and part of the Hamot family."