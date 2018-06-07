A police chase in Millcreek ends with three people in the hospital.

The accident happened around 8:30p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Peach St. and Gore Rd.

It started at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Zuck Rd. when the driver reportedly fled a traffic stop. The driver ran the red light at Peach and Gore, crashing into two vehicles crossing the intersection, according to Millcreek Police.

The driver and passenger of the fleeing vehicle were transported to UPMC Hamot with unknown injuries. Another person was taken to Hamot for an evaluation.