News
Fire Devastates Cambridge Springs Home
Crews were hard at work tackling the fire that hollowed out the home.
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 10:56 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 10:56 pm EDT
Multiple fire crews worked to put out a fire that destroyed a Cambridge Springs home.
Crews were hard at work tackling the fire that hollowed out the home.
Fire fighters were called out just before 10:00 p.m., Thursday, to the Cummings St. residence.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
We do not know the cause of the fire.