A civil lawsuit filed against accused local killer John Grazioli is now on hold until at least November.

Grazioli is facing trial for the March shooting death of his wife Amanda, in the home they shared in Whispering Woods in Millcreek.

Amanda's mother filed a wrongful death suit shortly after his arrest.

At a hearing earlier this week, her lawyers argued the suit should proceed at the same time as the criminal case.

Grazioli's lawyers disagreed,. saying that could jeopardize his ability to get a fair trial.

Erie County Judge Stephanie Domitrovich agreed with the argument, and delayed the civil proceedings.