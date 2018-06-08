A huge crowd is expected tonight at St. Peter Cathedral in downtown Erie.

Two deacons will be ordained as priests in the Erie Catholic Diocese.

This afternoon was the rehearsal for the ordination of Andrew Boyd of St. James parish in Erie and Ian McElrath of St. Joseph's parish in Sharon.

They began studying for the priesthood 8 years ago.

Tonight at 7:00 pm, about 1,000 friends, family and priests from around the diocese will attend.

The ceremony comes as the diocese waits for the release of a grand jury report into clergy sex abuse in dioceses around the state.

Ian McElrath said, "We walk forward together with the Lord and we hope we have the strength to rebuild some confidence in the church by being so pro-active."