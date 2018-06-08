Families of Suicide Victims Say Pain Gets Transferred to Loved Ones
The families of suicide victims are faced with a different way of living, after the loss of a loved one. They may have many questions, along with a host of other issues.
Venus Azevedo-Laboda, the founder of a group called Boots on the Ground, in Erie County, knows that well. Her brother, who was in the U.S. Navy, committed suicide, after he returned home from overseas.
The non-profit veterans outreach program was created to support and help veterans dealing with PTSD, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and suicide.
Venus Azevedo-Laboda says, "Unfortunatley what suicide does is just transfer that persons pain onto the whole family, and as families, we say, shoulda, coulda, woulda. I have PTSD from my brothers traumatic suicide so now I have anxiety, I never had anxiety before. Anxiety and depression."
Azevedo-Laboda says to not be afraid to ask a loved one the question: Are you suicidal? She says signs often point to people drinking and self-medicating, not keeping themselves or their homes clean, even fighting with others more, sleeping and eating more. Most of all, she says, have compassion for others.
Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can call the lifeline: 1-800-237-TALK.