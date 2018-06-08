The families of suicide victims are faced with a different way of living, after the loss of a loved one. They may have many questions, along with a host of other issues.

Venus Azevedo-Laboda, the founder of a group called Boots on the Ground, in Erie County, knows that well. Her brother, who was in the U.S. Navy, committed suicide, after he returned home from overseas.

The non-profit veterans outreach program was created to support and help veterans dealing with PTSD, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and suicide.

Venus Azevedo-Laboda says, "Unfortunatley what suicide does is just transfer that persons pain onto the whole family, and as families, we say, shoulda, coulda, woulda. I have PTSD from my brothers traumatic suicide so now I have anxiety, I never had anxiety before. Anxiety and depression."

Azevedo-Laboda says to not be afraid to ask a loved one the question: Are you suicidal? She says signs often point to people drinking and self-medicating, not keeping themselves or their homes clean, even fighting with others more, sleeping and eating more. Most of all, she says, have compassion for others.