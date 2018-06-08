News
Barber Institute hosts annual Adult Prom
Unlike most proms, this night is open to all adults with intellectual disabilities in the region.
Friday, June 8th 2018, 11:38 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, June 8th 2018, 11:38 pm EDT
The Barber National Institute held their annual adult prom tonight at the Bel-Aire Clarion Hotel.
It is part of the expanding social opportunities program.
The program is organized by the institute and volunteers from all the local colleges.
Prom-goers look forward to the night all year long to dress up, dance, and socialize with friends.