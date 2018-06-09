If you are a wine enthusiast, you may want to check out this weekend's second annual Grape Blossom Festival.

It comes at the perfect time because that's when the grapes are starting to blossom around the vineyard at Arundel Cellars and Brewing Company in North East.

The festival features different outdoor activities, including live music, food trucks and, of course, wine.

It runs from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday.