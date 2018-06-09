A funeral service will be held next week to honor the K9 police officer who died from injuries suffered during a training exercise.

The five-year-old German Shepherd named Choper was part of the Conewango Township Police Department for three years.

Choper was training in an abandoned building in Warren when the dog fell off the roof.

Conewango Police said they have been getting condolences from police and fire departments all over the world.

A funeral service for K9 Choper is set for Tuesday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at the Warren Area High School Auditorium.