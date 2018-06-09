If you are looking for a good summertime read, the Great American Book Sale starts this weekend.

The sale features more than 75,000 used books and media items.

It's held by the Friends of the Erie County Public Library and kicks off Sunday at noon.

The sale has a new location this year - McDowell Intermediate High School at 3320 Caughey Road.

If you cannot make it Sunday, it will run through Friday.

Hours

Sunday, June 10: Noon to 8 p.m.

Monday, June 11 to Thursday June 14: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 15: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cash, check, credit and debit cards will be accepted.