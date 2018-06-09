News
Fire Lights up Night Sky in Harborcreek
Nearby neighbors reported hearing an explosion and then saw flames shooting into the sky.
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 2:01 pm EDT
Updated:
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 6:40 pm EDT
A so-called controlled burn in Harborcreek got out of control late Friday night, creating a quite a sight in the sky.
It was reported in the 3200 block of Davison Road around 11:30 p.m.
Firefighters from Harborcreek and neighboring companies responded.
It took at least a hour to contain the fire.
Neighbors told Erie News Now the land owner had been piling up trash and debris at the site of a collapse barn and decided to burn it.
The fire was about 200 yards off the road, making it a challenge for firefighters.
No one was hurt in the firefight.
It's unclear if the owner was in violation of any township regulations.