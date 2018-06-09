News
Mason Farms Opens Strawberry Fields for Picking
The strawberry fields at Mason Farms are now open to the public.
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 2:15 pm EDT
Updated:
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 2:17 pm EDT
It's strawberry picking time in Erie.
You can pick your own locally grown strawberries at the farm at 8603 West Lake Road in Lake City.
The strawberries are a summertime favorite.
All six Mason Farms locations are open this week with fresh produce.