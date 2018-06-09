The numbers are staggering. Suicide rates in Pennsylvania are up 34 percent compared to 1999, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A mental health expert tells Erie News Now there are warning signs and resources where people can go for help.

Some warning signs include people sleeping too much or not getting enough sleep, changes in appetite or someone is isolating themselves from friends and family, according to Safe Harbor Behavioral Health Executive Director Dr. Mandy Fauble.

We can prevent friends and family from being a statistic by taking about mental health concerns, Dr. Fauble said.

"What it does is point to a reality that mental health and mental health concerns don't spare any population," said Dr. Fauble. "You know so every age group every demographic there are people that are struggling. Sometimes, I think that helps us confront the harsh reality that we need to change the conversation that we're having to be able to have a conversation"