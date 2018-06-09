News
Man Shot in Face Outside West Erie Tavern
There have been other shootings at this establishment including a homicide.
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 6:18 pm EDT
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 7:31 pm EDT
Erie Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight shooting.
It happened about 2:50 a.m. outside the former View Ultra Lounge, now known as the 901 Sports Bar and Grill, at 901 West 4th Street.
Police tell Erie News Now the victim - a 28-year-old black man - was shot in the face. He was taken to UPMC Hamot Trauma Center in a private vehicle.
Police said he only told investigators the suspect was driving a white car with tinted windows.
Neighbors are fed up. They have planned a community meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Andrews School on West 6th Street