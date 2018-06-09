Erie Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight shooting.

It happened about 2:50 a.m. outside the former View Ultra Lounge, now known as the 901 Sports Bar and Grill, at 901 West 4th Street.

Police tell Erie News Now the victim - a 28-year-old black man - was shot in the face. He was taken to UPMC Hamot Trauma Center in a private vehicle.

Police said he only told investigators the suspect was driving a white car with tinted windows.

There have been other shootings at this establishment including a homicide.