Sport
SeaWolves Streak Snapped By Reading
Three Reading home runs help Phils blow past SeaWolves to end Erie's five-game winning streak.
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 10:57 pm EDT
by
John Lydic
Updated:
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 10:57 pm EDT