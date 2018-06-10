The network of downtown Erie buildings that comprise the Art Museum complex were alive with eye-popping entertainment, dynamic art and food and drink. The event included living sculptures, and even some of the food items were works of art.

The new executive director of the museum explained why the event is so important. "The reason Artrageous is so important is it's our large annual fundraiser," said Josh Helmer. "While it's a great party, essentially what it does is support the arts in Erie," he added, giving a big thanks to all the museum's donors, patrons and to the City of Erie. "For me it's being here for less than three weeks now, I think of it as a welcome party, and a celebration of all the great things to come."