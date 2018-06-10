People ran or walked through downtown Erie Saturday morning for a good cause.

The Art and Sole 5K Run/Walk benefits the Neighborhood Art House.

There were more than 500 participants this year. That is up from 383 last year.

They ran a course from the Art House on East 10th to the west side and back, all while checking out all the art on display inside.

The goal of the Art House is to raise the heart of children in the inner city and give them hope for the future. They want them to recognize their own talents and self-worth.

"We do not get any funding for the Art House except through donations," said Sr. Annette Marshall, executive director of the Neighborhood Art House. "This will generate about $30,000, which will go a long way to purchase supplies, costumes, instruments and so on for the children."