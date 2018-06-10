It is with great sadness we announce that on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, K-9 Choper, Badge #109 of Conewango Township Police Department, died as a result of injuries sustained during a training exercise.

Choper was born March 9 , 2013, in Holland. He was brought to the United States and received formal training at Shallow Creek Kennels, in Sharpsville, PA, where he and his partner, K-9 Handler Scott J. Neiswonger, graduated in 2015, class #121.

He faithfully served the Conewango Township Police Department for 3 years as a Dual Purpose K-9—assisting all agencies in Warren County. He was a member of the Warren County Drug Task Force; participated in many community service programs and events, including the DARE Program, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts; and provided countless K-9 demonstrations.

Choper touched the lives of many and leaves a huge impact on the Warren Community. We will never forget K-9 Choper’s dedication to keeping Warren County safe.

He is survived by K-9 Handler, Scott J. Neiswonger; and Alicia Labesky, who loved him endlessly and provided much of his care; the Conewango Township Police Department; and many friends and supporters in the community.

A service will be held at the Warren Area High School auditorium, 345 E. 5th Ave, Warren, on Tuesday, June 12, at 2 p.m., with opening prayers by Rev. Rick Hamrick, pastor, Youngsville Free Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution should consider the Conewango Township K-9 Fund, 4 Fireman Street, Warren, PA 16365.