Obituary Remembers Warren County Police K9 who Died from Injuries Suffered in Training Exercise
An obituary has been published remembering the life of Conewango Township Police Department K9 Choper, who died from the injuries he suffered after falling from a roof in a training exercise.
A funeral service is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Warren Area High School auditorium.
Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce that on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, K-9 Choper, Badge #109 of Conewango Township Police Department, died as a result of injuries sustained during a training exercise.
Choper was born March 9 , 2013, in Holland. He was brought to the United States and received formal training at Shallow Creek Kennels, in Sharpsville, PA, where he and his partner, K-9 Handler Scott J. Neiswonger, graduated in 2015, class #121.
He faithfully served the Conewango Township Police Department for 3 years as a Dual Purpose K-9—assisting all agencies in Warren County. He was a member of the Warren County Drug Task Force; participated in many community service programs and events, including the DARE Program, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts; and provided countless K-9 demonstrations.
Choper touched the lives of many and leaves a huge impact on the Warren Community. We will never forget K-9 Choper’s dedication to keeping Warren County safe.
He is survived by K-9 Handler, Scott J. Neiswonger; and Alicia Labesky, who loved him endlessly and provided much of his care; the Conewango Township Police Department; and many friends and supporters in the community.
A service will be held at the Warren Area High School auditorium, 345 E. 5th Ave, Warren, on Tuesday, June 12, at 2 p.m., with opening prayers by Rev. Rick Hamrick, pastor, Youngsville Free Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution should consider the Conewango Township K-9 Fund, 4 Fireman Street, Warren, PA 16365.