After several procedural delays, and a change of heart on a guilty plea, jury selection begins Monday in the homicide by vehicle trial of suspended Erie Police officer Cheryl Frey.

The 47-year-old faces trial for a DUI accident on Route 99 in McKean Township that happened in February of 2017. Frey was off duty at the time of the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators say that Frey's blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit when her car crossed the center line and hit the car of 57-year-old Wade Shulze. He died at the scene of the accident.

Frye entered a guilty plea last summer to a second degree felony count of homicide by vehicle. In that plea deal, six other counts were dropped. But after a series of legal maneuvers, Cheryl Frey withdrew her plea, and the full case is back on.

Frey and her defense attorney Andrew Sisinni now believe the other driver was also at fault. Prosecutors from the Erie County District Attorney's office confirm they have over 40 witnesses lined up to testify in the case.