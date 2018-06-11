Harborcreek Township wants drivers to be prepared for a paving project getting underway this week.

Nagle Road from Route 20 to the Eastside Y will be paved starting about 4 a.m. Monday

The Joseph McCormick Construction Company is doing the work.

Workers will rebuild the base of the road, repave it and paint lines.

While the road will not be completely closed to traffic, you can expect delays.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and use the other entrances to the businesses and plazas in the area.