We have learned the controlled burn in Harborcreek Friday night that got out of control violated township burning rules.

Firefighters said the property owner in the 3200 block of Davison Road had piled up debris from a collapsed barn and decided to burn it.

If residents choose to burn trash, it must be normal household items, such as paper, cardboard or sticks, according to Harborcreek Township Supervisor Tim May.

You can only do that type of burning Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents who plan on burning trash need to follow the guidelines.

"It should be manned at all times," said May. "If they have a water source nearby, maybe have that available as well. Certainly look at the conditions, if it's a windy type of thing, and certainly follow the 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. regulation as well."