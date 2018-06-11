

A deadly, botched robbery case spanning a little over three years is now coming to a close.

That's after the Monday morning scheduled sentencing for the final Edinboro University student involved in the case.

Andrew Baker, 23, of Delaware was sentenced to 11 ½ to 23 months in the Erie County Prison, with a credit of 8 months for time served. That's followed by 7 years probation.

Baker pled guilty to robbery back in march of 2015.

According to police, Baker, along with O'shea Imes planned to rob another student, Devin Stevenson at his off-campus apartment on Meadville street.

But Stevenson shot Baker and Imes during that robbery. Imes died from his injuries a year later.