A deadly botched robbery case, spanning a little over three years, is now coming to a close.

That's after Monday morning's scheduled sentencing for the final Edinboro University student involved in the case.

Andrew Baker, 23, of Delaware was sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 months in the Erie county prison, with a credit of 8 months for time served.

He’ll have to spend 7 years of probation, when he gets out of prison.

Baker pleaded guilty to robbery back in March of 2015.

According to police, Baker, along with O'Shea Imes, planned to rob another student, Devin Stevenson at his off-campus apartment on Meadville street.

But Stevenson shot Baker and Imes during that robbery, Imes later died from his injuries a year later.