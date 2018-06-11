The Erie man, who took part in a robbery and kidnapping last year, will spend up to four years in prison.

In a last-minute plea deal, Michael Johnson, 25, plead guilty to a firearms charge, lots of other charges, including kidnapping and robbery were dropped.

Johnson was set to go to trial on Monday.

In January of 2017, Johnson was one of two men involved in a kidnapping and robbery attempt, Johnson pulled a gun on the victim, and threatened to kill him and his family.

The duo then drove the victim to a bank in Pittsburgh and in Erie, demanding him to withdraw money.