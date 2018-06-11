Warren county gets more than $2 million dollars, to help spur development along the riverfront.



Warren Riverfront Revitalization is getting $2.5 million in state tax dollars.



The money will be used to transform and revitalize the area of Clark Street near Langdon Drive.



There are plans to develop and build a hotel in the area, and plans are also in the works to remove roadways, make streetscape improvements, and install sidewalks and street lights to make the area accessible to pedestrians.



The grant money is part of the latest round of allocations from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.



That program is all to help bolster important projects statewide for community redevelopment, workforce development and business and non-profit expansion.