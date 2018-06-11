A major renovation and improvement project got underway today at the six schools that make up the Erie Catholic School System.

Workers are upgrading the science labs at all of the schools.

Crews today began tearing out old furniture and cabinets at Saint George School.

They will be installing new lab tables, whiteboards and equipment.

Also, three of the six schools including Our Lady of Peace, will be getting enhanced entrance security systems.

At OLP, a new more secure entrance will replace the current entry way.

The school system is spending about $1.8 million on the renovations.

A lot of planning and design went into the project.

Kevin Forte, Senior Advancement Director of the Erie Catholic School System said, "I think the contractors in the work groups were up in our offices once a week ir not more over the past few months."

The crews are working on a tight schedule.