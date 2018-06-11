It looks like the conviction against an Erie man, for a deadly shooting in 2015, has officially been vacated.



A jury found Darion Eady guilty of killing Elijah Jackson, 16, during a shootout at a house party, in July of 2015 on Summit street, in Erie.



As we reported in May, the Pennsylvania Superior Court overturned several charges, including third-degree murder, arguing there was not enough evidence to convict Eady.



Erie News Now has learned the Erie county district attorney did not seek review by the Pa Supreme Court, making the decision of the Superior Court final.



Eady’s defense attorney tells Erie News Now, Eady's conviction and sentence is vacated, and he will now be re-sentenced on a gun charge, firearms not to be carried without a license. That is the sole charge the Superior Court upheld.